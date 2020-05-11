Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Lifted by Analyst

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth $98,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

