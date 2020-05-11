Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Co Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

