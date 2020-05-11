Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 842,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

