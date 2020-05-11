Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of LNC opened at $36.65 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 623,851 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

