Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Boosted by KeyCorp

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LivePerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

