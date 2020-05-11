Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Cut by William Blair

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE MEC opened at $6.13 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.02.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $316,110 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

