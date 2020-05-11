Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,742. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

