Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Nevro’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $124.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.