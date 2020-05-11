Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Reduced by Analyst

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NMFC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NMFC opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $769.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.09%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.