Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

NMI stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.89. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

