Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Raised by Analyst

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$25.50 price objective on Norbord and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE OSB opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -83.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.92. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$44.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -351.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,173,556.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

