Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

RBC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 55,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

