Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Raised by Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

NYSE RSG opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

