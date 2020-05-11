Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

