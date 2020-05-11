Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

SBA Communications stock opened at $291.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $199.22 and a 52-week high of $317.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 90,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

