Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 5.90. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SeaSpine by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

