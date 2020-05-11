Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $48.15 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

