Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered by B. Riley

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Smith Micro Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.49 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

