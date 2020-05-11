Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Lowered by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

