Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lowered by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

STN opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,351,000 after buying an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,088,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

