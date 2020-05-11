Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.