QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

QADB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. QAD has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

