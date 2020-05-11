Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $241,747.23 and approximately $962.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

