Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Qiagen by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

QGEN stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -267.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.