QuadrantProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $336,789.36 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $336,789.36 and approximately $185,305.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

