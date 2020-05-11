Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:KWR traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.26. 92,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.