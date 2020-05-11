Quant Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00051011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $53.45 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00352419 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000975 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009403 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003870 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.