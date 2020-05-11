Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 20.7% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $104,106.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016352 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01848918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,089,126 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.