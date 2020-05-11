Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QES shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Quintana Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Quintana Energy Services worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 169,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.83. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

