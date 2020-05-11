Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of CVE QIS opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 million and a PE ratio of -48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.56. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

