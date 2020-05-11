QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $740.79

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, QYNO has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $740.79 and approximately $6.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

