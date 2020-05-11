R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) Insider Michael St. Clair- George Purchases 50,000 Shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) insider Michael St. Clair- George purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

LON:RE traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 50.75 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 105,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.43. R.E.A. Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Get R.E.A. alerts:

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.