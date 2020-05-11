Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 335,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

