Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Up 77.4% in April

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the April 15th total of 411,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Radware by 1,241.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radware by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radware by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,379. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

