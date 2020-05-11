Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

RAND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. 410,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,227. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 187.34, a quick ratio of 187.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 84.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.