Raymond James Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,411. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

