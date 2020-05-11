Raymond James Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $22.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,098. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,430 over the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

