Raymond James Comments on Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.08.

TSE BLX opened at C$29.72 on Monday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.