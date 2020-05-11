RChain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $388,677.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $388,677.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BitMart, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,429,412 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bilaxy, AirSwap, Bitinka, Kucoin, OOOBTC, ChaoEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

