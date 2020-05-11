RealReal Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RealReal in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 80.94% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,260,508.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,852 shares of company stock valued at $642,896 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.