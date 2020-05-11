Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

4/16/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 219,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

