Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

5/8/2020 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,122. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Get Guardant Health Inc alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $8,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,169,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,480,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.