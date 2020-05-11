Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.40% of Regency Centers worth $670,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

