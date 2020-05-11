Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

REKR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

