RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of RenaissanceRe worth $54,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Citigroup reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

RNR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.18. 52,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,382. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.