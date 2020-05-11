Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.43 ($44.68).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €18.04 ($20.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.55. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

