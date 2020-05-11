Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $99,618.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including COSS, DDEX, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.03720288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Koinex, GOPAX, Huobi Global, CoinPlace, Gate.io, Coineal, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Binance, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

