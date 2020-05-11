Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of FOXF opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

