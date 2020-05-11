Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $424.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.