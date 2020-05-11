Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $152.06 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

